GQG Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

GQG Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 98.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,676,029 shares during the quarter. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $6,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,357,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,278,000 after buying an additional 2,560,192 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in American Electric Power by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,209,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $967,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,877 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of American Electric Power by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,364,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,270,000 after buying an additional 166,517 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,804,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,203,000 after buying an additional 176,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in American Electric Power by 47.0% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,619,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476,099 shares during the period. 74.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

American Electric Power Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.25. 788,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,920,817. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.80 and a 1 year high of $105.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.83. The firm has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.45.

American Electric Power Announces Dividend

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $105.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their target price on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AEP

American Electric Power Company Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.