General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,718 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $4,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,358,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,206,000 after buying an additional 50,601 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in General Mills by 123,599.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,076,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,723,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,051 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,852,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,907,000 after purchasing an additional 75,902 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of General Mills by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,249,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth $382,081,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,002,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,433,680. The firm has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.56. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.78 and a 1 year high of $90.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.05. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This is a boost from General Mills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 54.76%.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $95.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on General Mills from $95.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on General Mills from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on General Mills from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.89.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

