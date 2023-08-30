The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,965 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 2,396,843 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 154,255.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,954,841 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,961,117,000 after purchasing an additional 11,947,096 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $963,542,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 853.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,928,419 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $50,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726,261 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in The Cigna Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,213,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 18.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,490,969 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $635,446,000 after purchasing an additional 396,176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

CI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Cigna Group from $284.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.79.

In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Everett Neville sold 13,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.21, for a total value of $3,884,077.97. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,457,451.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian C. Evanko sold 2,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $692,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,332 shares in the company, valued at $9,399,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,999 shares of company stock worth $10,435,063 over the last ninety days. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:CI traded up $2.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.84. 348,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,678,659. The firm has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $272.63. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $340.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.98 by $0.15. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $1.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.40%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

