Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Bought by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,766 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 2.2% in the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Newmont by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 53.4% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 3.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 7,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.7% in the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 36,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. CIBC lowered shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Newmont from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Newmont Stock Performance

NYSE:NEM traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.66. 2,726,792 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,756,418. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $37.45 and a 1 year high of $60.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s payout ratio is -166.66%.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total transaction of $449,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 289,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,804,352.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 33,000 shares of company stock worth $1,384,350. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.