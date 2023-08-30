C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 857 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 49.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 242.7% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Republic Services by 1,086.2% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Republic Services

In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total transaction of $403,165.92. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 2,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.66, for a total value of $403,165.92. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $738,691.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 5,500 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.65, for a total value of $823,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,875.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Republic Services Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE RSG traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $145.65. 272,890 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,266,157. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $120.58 and a 52-week high of $156.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.63. The firm has a market cap of $46.07 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RSG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial upped their target price on Republic Services from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.00.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

