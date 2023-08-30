C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Sells 121 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,283 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TMUS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $2,801,442,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 303.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,681,396 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $935,395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023,953 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,809,648 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $809,197,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,931 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in T-Mobile US by 546.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,217,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $48,258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in T-Mobile US by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,182,295 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,105,521,000 after buying an additional 1,800,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $192.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total value of $2,766,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,844,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TMUS traded up $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $137.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,521,553. The company has a market cap of $161.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 0.56. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.92 and a 12 month high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $137.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.54.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $19.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

