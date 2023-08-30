Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.22 on Major Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $178.69 million and $31.79 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000802 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Fetch.ai alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.39 or 0.00038190 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00026549 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00012858 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000191 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00004414 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002586 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003707 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,152,997,575 coins and its circulating supply is 818,869,717 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fetch.ai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fetch.ai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.