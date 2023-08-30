Navcoin (NAV) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $18,015.98

Navcoin (NAV) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 18.6% lower against the dollar. Navcoin has a market capitalization of $4.17 million and $18,015.98 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0406 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.71 or 0.00156938 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.64 or 0.00050138 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00021731 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00026650 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000134 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000226 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 167% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

