Celer Network (CELR) One Day Trading Volume Tops $3.11 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 30th. During the last week, Celer Network has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $93.61 million and $3.11 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celer Network token can now be bought for about $0.0121 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celer Network Profile

Celer Network was first traded on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,743,424,107 tokens. Celer Network’s official message board is blog.celer.network. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#.

Buying and Selling Celer Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celer Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

