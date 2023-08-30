Contrasting DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF) & Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY)

DXI Capital (OTCMKTS:DXIEF – Get Free Report) and Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares DXI Capital and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DXI Capital N/A N/A -706.88% Magnolia Oil & Gas 46.81% 35.63% 24.14%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.7% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.2% of Magnolia Oil & Gas shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Analyst Recommendations

DXI Capital has a beta of 170.62, meaning that its share price is 16,962% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnolia Oil & Gas has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its share price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for DXI Capital and Magnolia Oil & Gas, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DXI Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas 0 1 5 0 2.83

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a consensus target price of $27.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. Given Magnolia Oil & Gas’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnolia Oil & Gas is more favorable than DXI Capital.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares DXI Capital and Magnolia Oil & Gas’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DXI Capital $220,000.00 2.73 -$110,000.00 N/A N/A Magnolia Oil & Gas $1.69 billion 2.84 $893.84 million $3.47 6.61

Magnolia Oil & Gas has higher revenue and earnings than DXI Capital.

Summary

Magnolia Oil & Gas beats DXI Capital on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DXI Capital

DXI Capital Corp. does not have signification operations. Previously, it was engaged in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties in North America. DXI Capital Corp. was formerly known as DXI Energy Inc. and changed its name to DXI Capital Corp. in September 2020. The company was incorporated in 1968 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

