PotCoin (POT) Price Hits $0.0048 on Top Exchanges

PotCoin (POT) traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last week, PotCoin has traded up 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and $114.49 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00247671 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00014318 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00017147 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000068 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000532 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003668 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

