Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA) Short Interest Up 9.7% in August

Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,900 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genenta Science in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

NASDAQ:GNTA traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.60. The stock had a trading volume of 2,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,482. Genenta Science has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.75 and its 200-day moving average is $6.02.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Genenta Science stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Genenta Science S.p.A. (NASDAQ:GNTA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 412,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 2.26% of Genenta Science as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Genenta Science S.p.A., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of hematopoietic stem cell gene therapies for the treatment of solid tumors in Italy. Its lead product candidate is Temferon, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trials for use in the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme in patients with unmethylated MGMT gene promoter.

