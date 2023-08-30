Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Dividend Announcement

Bird Construction Inc. (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as C$10.93 and last traded at C$10.92, with a volume of 56867 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$10.88.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.036 per share. This is a boost from Bird Construction’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.25%.

Get Bird Construction alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on Bird Construction from C$10.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Bird Construction from C$12.25 to C$13.25 in a research report on Friday, August 11th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Bird Construction from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from C$10.50 to C$12.50 in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Bird Construction from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Bird Construction Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$587.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.92.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.07. Bird Construction had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of C$686.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$596.97 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Bird Construction Inc. will post 1.1694915 EPS for the current year.

About Bird Construction

(Get Free Report)

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bird Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bird Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.