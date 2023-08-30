Build-A-Bear Workshop Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BBW)

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 6,367 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,445% compared to the average volume of 412 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:BBW traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $26.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.19 million, a P/E ratio of 7.65 and a beta of 1.97. Build-A-Bear Workshop has a one year low of $12.47 and a one year high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $109.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.89 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a return on equity of 45.71% and a net margin of 10.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Build-A-Bear Workshop will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Build-A-Bear Workshop

In other Build-A-Bear Workshop news, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total value of $324,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares in the company, valued at $12,206,315.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George Carrara sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $61,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,556 shares of company stock valued at $1,803,306 in the last 90 days. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Build-A-Bear Workshop

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.73% of the company’s stock.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

