FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Short Interest Update

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,290,000 shares, an increase of 9.7% from the July 31st total of 7,560,000 shares. Approximately 18.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,950,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FTCI. UBS Group downgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $4.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of FTC Solar from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of FTC Solar in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3.93.

Shares of FTCI traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.00. The stock had a trading volume of 542,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,544,274. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.75. FTC Solar has a one year low of $1.78 and a one year high of $4.50. The firm has a market cap of $236.22 million, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.87.

In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,054,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FTC Solar news, Director David Springer sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $302,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,302,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,054,075.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $98,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,340,857 shares in the company, valued at $24,188,079.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,440,920 shares of company stock valued at $4,075,124. 29.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTCI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 2,044.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 26,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,767,000 after buying an additional 97,706 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 96.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 53,873 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, software, and engineering services in the United States and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides Pioneer, a one module-in-portrait solar tracker solution that allows for a pile count reduction per megawatt.

