Hecla Mining Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:HL)

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 11,302 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 46% compared to the average volume of 7,725 call options.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial began coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 target price on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. National Bankshares set a $7.50 price target on shares of Hecla Mining and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Hecla Mining from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.84.

Insider Activity at Hecla Mining

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hecla Mining

In other news, Director George R. Johnson bought 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.07 per share, for a total transaction of $34,595.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,896.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 10.3% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 60,912,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $385,574,000 after purchasing an additional 5,686,975 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,765,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $207,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,682 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,923,690 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 3.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,992,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 23.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,925,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,748,000 after purchasing an additional 6,033,244 shares in the last quarter. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hecla Mining Price Performance

Shares of Hecla Mining stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.49. 4,622,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,497,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.50. Hecla Mining has a twelve month low of $3.41 and a twelve month high of $7.00. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -49.89 and a beta of 2.04.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $178.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.71 million. Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 6.52% and a positive return on equity of 1.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts forecast that Hecla Mining will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hecla Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -22.22%.

About Hecla Mining

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company mines for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates, as well as carbon material containing silver and gold for sale to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and doré containing silver and gold.

Further Reading

