Short Interest in Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF) Rises By 9.8%

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,200 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the July 31st total of 475,600 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $13.25 to $13.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Get Bain Capital Specialty Finance alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on BCSF

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BCSF traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $15.87. The company had a trading volume of 93,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 178,297. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 52-week low of $11.06 and a 52-week high of $15.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $75.72 million during the quarter. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 41.01%. As a group, analysts expect that Bain Capital Specialty Finance will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.59%. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.36%.

Institutional Trading of Bain Capital Specialty Finance

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Bain Capital Specialty Finance by 949.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Bain Capital Specialty Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc is business development company specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bain Capital Specialty Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.