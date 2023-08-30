Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by GQG Partners LLC

GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,243,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,896 shares during the period. Humana makes up approximately 2.9% of GQG Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. GQG Partners LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,088,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 5,660 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Humana by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,906 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Humana by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 29,809 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,964 shares in the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM traded down $1.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $480.22. 374,380 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $462.42 and its 200 day moving average is $490.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.67. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $423.29 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $26.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.83 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 20.70%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 28.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on HUM. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Humana from $610.00 to $541.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $620.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $616.00 to $613.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Humana from $468.00 to $628.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.30.

Humana Company Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

