Investors Purchase High Volume of Sirius XM Put Options (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 61,031 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 66% compared to the average daily volume of 36,832 put options.

In other news, CEO Jennifer C. Witz acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,557,320. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total transaction of $41,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 94,765 shares in the company, valued at $361,054.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer C. Witz purchased 250,000 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $1,027,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,812,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,557,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7,113.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 960,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 946,731 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,314,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 25,186 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 327,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 51,252 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 133,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 60,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Institutional investors own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIRI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.55. The stock had a trading volume of 8,983,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,227,045. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.02.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 35.83% and a net margin of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a $0.0242 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 7th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SIRI. Pivotal Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI downgraded Sirius XM from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Seaport Res Ptn raised Sirius XM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Sirius XM from $4.10 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc, an audio entertainment company, operates audio business including subscription entertainment services in the United States. It operates through Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform segment. The company's Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio system and streamed via applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

