Short Interest in F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) Rises By 10.0%

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 697,400 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the July 31st total of 634,200 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 218,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On F&G Annuities & Life

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FG. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $286,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $386,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $814,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of F&G Annuities & Life in the fourth quarter valued at $425,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

F&G Annuities & Life Stock Performance

Shares of F&G Annuities & Life stock traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,286. F&G Annuities & Life has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $35.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average of $21.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

F&G Annuities & Life Announces Dividend

F&G Annuities & Life ( NYSE:FG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that F&G Annuities & Life will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of F&G Annuities & Life in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

F&G Annuities & Life Company Profile

F&G Annuities & Life, Inc provides fixed annuities and life insurance products in the United States. It serves retail annuity and life customers, as well as institutional clients. The company portfolio includes fixed indexed annuities, multi-year guarantee annuities, and pension risk transfer solution, as well as indexed universal life insurance and institutional funding agreements.

