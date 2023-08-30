Traders Buy Large Volume of Tilray Call Options (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 134,075 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 218% compared to the typical volume of 42,204 call options.

Tilray Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.65. The company had a trading volume of 53,930,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,488,271. Tilray has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $5.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tilray

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Kennedy Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 188.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 5,583 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tilray by 232.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,854 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Tilray by 47.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares in the last quarter. 8.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TLRY has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $2.75 to $2.25 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on shares of Tilray from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tilray has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.13.

Tilray Company Profile

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

