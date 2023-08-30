Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Stock Holdings Increased by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAC stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,562,072. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $21.99 and a 1-year high of $28.24. The company has a market cap of $21.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.15.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.