First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,036,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 275,379 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $86,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.87. The stock had a trading volume of 898,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,863,890. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm has a market cap of $44.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.91.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.64. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.35% and a return on equity of 51.51%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.96%.

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.63, for a total value of $185,802.69. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,516,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

