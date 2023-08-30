C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Buys 200 Shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF makes up about 3.6% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 831,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,866,000 after purchasing an additional 36,383 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 612,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,037,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 256,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,249,000 after purchasing an additional 108,130 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 247,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 222,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,764,000 after acquiring an additional 19,090 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GVI traded up $0.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $102.55. 54,310 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.36.

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Intermediate Government\u002FCredit Bond ETF (GVI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury, agency and investment-grade corporate bonds with remaining maturities of 1-10 years. GVI was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

