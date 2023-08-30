Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 765 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 109.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,467 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 1.3% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDX. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on FedEx from $282.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James reduced their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.14.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FDX traded up $1.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $262.14. The stock had a trading volume of 134,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,369. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $233.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $141.92 and a twelve month high of $270.95. The firm has a market cap of $65.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.52%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other FedEx news, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $762,597.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

