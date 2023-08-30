2,092 Shares in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Purchased by Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,092 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GIB. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CGI by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,152,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,122,000 after purchasing an additional 50,028 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in CGI by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,920,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,157,000 after purchasing an additional 193,951 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in CGI by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,693,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,969 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CGI in the 4th quarter worth about $203,388,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in CGI by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 940,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,819 shares during the last quarter. 49.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CGI alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CGI in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

CGI Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE GIB traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.00. 40,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 142,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.56. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.23 and a fifty-two week high of $107.66.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 11.25%. On average, analysts expect that CGI Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.