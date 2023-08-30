Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 49,128 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 34.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,128 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $33,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McKesson by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its stake in McKesson by 59.0% in the first quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,182,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management increased its position in shares of McKesson by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 15,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,627,000 after buying an additional 5,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in McKesson during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,582,000. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of McKesson from $491.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price target on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $390.00 to $427.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on McKesson from $426.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $452.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,471 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,388,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 129,714 shares in the company, valued at $51,885,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total value of $255,226.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,934 shares of company stock worth $7,942,947 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MCK traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $420.96. 115,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 909,229. The firm has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.60. McKesson Co. has a 1-year low of $331.75 and a 1-year high of $441.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $418.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $386.11.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $7.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $1.42. McKesson had a net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 252.54%. The business had revenue of $74.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.06%.

McKesson Profile

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.