Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $329,000 in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,909,000 after buying an additional 813 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth about $5,177,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 106.6% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,750,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

VYM stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.96. The company had a trading volume of 532,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $94.59 and a 52 week high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average of $105.97.

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

