Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $278,000 Investment in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 8.2% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in PACCAR by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. 65.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PACCAR from $84.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on PACCAR from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Argus cut PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.57.
Insider Activity at PACCAR
In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $511,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,163.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.07, for a total value of $2,065,680.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,438.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,059 shares of company stock valued at $7,401,818 over the last ninety days. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.
PACCAR Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $82.55. 1,517,959 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,849,145. The firm has a market cap of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.26. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $54.64 and a 12 month high of $90.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.57.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $8.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
PACCAR Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 15.52%.
PACCAR Profile
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than PACCAR
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Why Ambarella’s 20% Decline is a Strong Signal for New Investment
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.