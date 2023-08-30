Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Makes New $298,000 Investment in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy (NYSEARCA:SIXH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC owned about 0.09% of ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy in the second quarter worth $61,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SIXH traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.15. The company had a trading volume of 12,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,102. The company has a market capitalization of $350.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.43. ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity Index Option Strategy has a 1 year low of $27.99 and a 1 year high of $33.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.63.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a $0.0991 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th.

The ETC 6 Meridian Hedged Equity-Index Option Strategy ETF (SIXH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to US equities and sellscall options against SPY. SIXH was launched on May 11, 2020 and is managed by Meridian.

