Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC Invests $521,000 in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,404,000 after buying an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 1.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,557,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,785,000 after purchasing an additional 264,159 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 26.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,059,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,496,505 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,918,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264,850 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,355,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,602,000 after purchasing an additional 603,829 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $62.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.75.

Tyson Foods Price Performance

NYSE:TSN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $54.38. 545,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,316,976. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.34 billion, a PE ratio of 59.42 and a beta of 0.78. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.11 and a 1-year high of $78.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.63 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 4.77% and a net margin of 0.64%. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 208.70%.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

