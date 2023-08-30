SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,336 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,489 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,336 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Eads & Heald Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% during the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. CTC Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 517.1% during the fourth quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at $3,494,000. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total transaction of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,606,960. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,261,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of GILD stock traded down $0.26 on Wednesday, hitting $77.95. 942,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,758,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $77.39 and a 200 day moving average of $79.44. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.44 and a fifty-two week high of $89.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 20.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.97%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

