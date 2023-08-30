Panagora Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 13.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 474,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,657 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 7.2% in the first quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 18,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 4,608,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,871,000 after buying an additional 171,046 shares during the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Hoffman Wealth Management now owns 8,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,554,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,465,000 after acquiring an additional 67,216 shares during the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on KO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Wedbush increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.33.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,406,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,828,339. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.34. The company has a market capitalization of $261.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.54. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1 year low of $54.01 and a 1 year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The company had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is 75.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total value of $1,283,406.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Monica Howard Douglas sold 21,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,283,406.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $3,133,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,984,378.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 227,364 shares of company stock worth $14,122,016 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

