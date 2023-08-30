SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BSV. Orion Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 169.1% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. New Hampshire Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $45,000.

Shares of BSV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.60. The stock had a trading volume of 916,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,809,083. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.03 and a 1 year high of $77.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.49 and its 200 day moving average is $75.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

