Sebold Capital Management Inc. Has $3.30 Million Stock Position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,405 shares during the quarter. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF comprises 2.6% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned 1.85% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2,793.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,598 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000.

XCEM stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.61. The company had a trading volume of 49,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,599. The company has a market capitalization of $286.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.74. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1-year low of $23.11 and a 1-year high of $29.90.

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

