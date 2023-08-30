Sebold Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,101 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Sebold Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 187,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,101 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises about 21.4% of Sebold Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sebold Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $27,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avant Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Avant Capital LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 293,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,380,000 after buying an additional 7,279 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,738,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,371,000 after buying an additional 82,973 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 23,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after buying an additional 11,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 55.5% during the first quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,267 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RSP stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.45. 2,418,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,241,440. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.92 and a fifty-two week high of $155.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.29. The stock has a market cap of $42.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

