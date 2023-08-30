First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Director Sells $1,829,104.20 in Stock

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) Director Mason Y. Garrett sold 61,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $1,829,104.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 267,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,093. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

First Bancorp Stock Performance

FBNC stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $29.38. 25,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,619. First Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.25 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). First Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.25%. The company had revenue of $101.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.50 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Bancorp

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.33%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $638,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FBNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered shares of First Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of First Bancorp to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday.

About First Bancorp

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

