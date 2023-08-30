SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,055 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,160 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $1,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. America First Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 882 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, 3M reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.96.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE FCX traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $40.04. 2,361,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,245,754. The stock has a market cap of $57.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 2.03. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.03 and a 12 month high of $46.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.41.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Free Report)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.