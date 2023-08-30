Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) Major Shareholder William G. Shipley Sells 17,400 Shares

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) major shareholder William G. Shipley sold 17,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.06, for a total transaction of $366,444.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,933,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,784,838.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Legacy Housing Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Legacy Housing stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.45. The stock had a trading volume of 16,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,986. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.67. Legacy Housing Co. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $25.30. The firm has a market cap of $547.56 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 0.85.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Legacy Housing

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEGH. Voss Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 129.3% in the 1st quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 688,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,662,000 after acquiring an additional 388,000 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 429,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 246,398 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 477,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,875,000 after acquiring an additional 143,313 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Legacy Housing by 221.2% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 122,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 84,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Legacy Housing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. 27.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Legacy Housing in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

Legacy Housing Company Profile

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Further Reading

