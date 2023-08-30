Insider Selling: Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) CFO Sells 3,500 Shares of Stock

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) CFO Eric J. Dugas sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $598,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,294,494. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Clean Harbors Price Performance

NYSE CLH traded down $1.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $169.68. 79,481 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 373,217. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.04. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.71 and a 12-month high of $178.33.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 20.42%. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 7.17 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Clean Harbors

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. 90.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Clean Harbors from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.89.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Clean Harbors

About Clean Harbors

(Get Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.