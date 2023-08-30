SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Has $1.31 Million Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Southern by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,719,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,782,000 after buying an additional 2,906,914 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Southern by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,514,403 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,394,004,000 after purchasing an additional 584,893 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,078,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,779,000 after purchasing an additional 140,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Southern by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,190,526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $656,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,838 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Southern by 34.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,613,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $529,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,743 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SO. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Southern from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.56.

SO stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,408,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,051,122. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $74.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.32.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company’s revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 98.94%.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 20,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.62, for a total transaction of $1,452,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164,616.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total value of $700,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,009,804.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 143,761 shares of company stock worth $10,152,544. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

