Jill S. Upson Acquires 1,850 Shares of Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF) Stock

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) Director Jill S. Upson purchased 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.81 per share, with a total value of $45,898.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,755.67. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Summit Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SMMF traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $24.51. 3,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,520. The firm has a market cap of $359.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Summit Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $29.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $22.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.54.

Summit Financial Group (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.20). Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 23.43% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $45.74 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Summit Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Summit Financial Group Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Summit Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Summit Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.57%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 234.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Summit Financial Group by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the second quarter valued at $63,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Financial Group by 112.7% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMMF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price target on Summit Financial Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Summit Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Summit Financial Group Company Profile

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

