Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) Shares Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 342.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 204,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,003 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $27,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Crown Castle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $642,077,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Crown Castle by 90,084.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,487,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $473,035,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483,563 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Crown Castle by 645.2% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,188,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $296,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894,859 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5,762.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,839,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,200,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,231,401,000 after purchasing an additional 457,468 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CCI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crown Castle in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus started coverage on Crown Castle in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $137.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Crown Castle from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from C$113.00 to C$106.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.56.

Crown Castle Stock Performance

CCI traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $100.20. 889,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,464,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.53 and a beta of 0.63. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.94 and a 1-year high of $177.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 23.20% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 158.88%.

Crown Castle Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 85,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

