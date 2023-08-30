MONECO Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

MONECO Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,598 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after acquiring an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 24.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 209.4% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. Bank of America upped their price target on Fortinet from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fortinet from $81.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Fortinet from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.32.

Shares of FTNT traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 345,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,458,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.73. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.61 and a 12-month high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,715 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.99, for a total value of $1,457,937.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,351.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.29, for a total value of $439,215.15. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,499,801.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 67,218 shares of company stock valued at $4,429,412. Corporate insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

