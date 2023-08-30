First Republic Investment Management Inc. Has $127.80 Million Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,630,958 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 190,223 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of TJX Companies worth $127,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TJX. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $4,006,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 642,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,172,405.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 4,197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $377,730.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 115,223 shares in the company, valued at $10,370,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

NYSE:TJX traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 555,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,942,893. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $91.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $104.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.83 and a 200-day moving average of $80.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.08. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 62.61%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3325 per share. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 39.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

