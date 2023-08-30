Confluence Wealth Services Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,422 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,422 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 291,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $33,430,000 after acquiring an additional 114,535 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 10.2% during the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 4,983 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 11.2% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 117,948 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,520,000 after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 37,331 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $4,279,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. 89.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Mizuho upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on EOG Resources from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.13.

EOG Resources Price Performance

NYSE EOG traded down $0.10 on Wednesday, reaching $127.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 408,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,418,575. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.73. The stock has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 10.97 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,344,464.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,994,066.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,582 shares of company stock worth $1,412,594 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

