Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Buys New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,721 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Starbucks by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,634 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in Starbucks by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Starbucks during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Starbucks by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,912 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 3,017 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Starbucks
In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,761 shares in the company, valued at $5,508,956.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Report on Starbucks
Starbucks Stock Performance
SBUX traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $99.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,255,724. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $99.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.21. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $81.67 and a 12-month high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.
Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Starbucks Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.
About Starbucks
Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Starbucks
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Why Analysts Love These 2 Car Sales Platforms, And Avoid Dealers
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- A Significant Reversal is in Sight for These 5 Med Tech Companies
- What Are Meme Stocks and Are They Viable Investments?
- How to Capitalize on Netflix’s Accelerating Recovery
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.