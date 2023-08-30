Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 467 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Target were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 95,980.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after purchasing an additional 18,518,448 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $725,870,000. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 329.1% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,703,360 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,073,315 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of Target by 102.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,145,204 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $499,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,285 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth approximately $184,286,000. 78.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Target Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:TGT traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, hitting $125.79. 978,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,443,559. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $147.06. The stock has a market cap of $58.07 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.75 and a fifty-two week high of $181.70.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $24.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 29.43%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Target Co. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 60.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total value of $3,921,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,236,738.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on TGT shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Target from $175.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $137.00 to $133.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Target from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.66.

Target Company Profile

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

