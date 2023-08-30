Balboa Wealth Partners Reduces Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Balboa Wealth Partners trimmed its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,015 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 729 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Intel were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Intel by 27.7% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 40,570 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel in the first quarter worth $282,000. Applied Capital LLC FL purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $469,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Intel by 39.9% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 296,833 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,845,000 after buying an additional 84,691 shares in the last quarter. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $34.49. 6,675,847 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,873,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.88 and its 200 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $144.44 billion, a PE ratio of -155.95 and a beta of 0.89. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.03 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -227.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Wedbush raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Intel from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.55.

Get Our Latest Report on INTC

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,500,002 shares of company stock valued at $1,572,340,065 in the last three months. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.