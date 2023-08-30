Journey Strategic Wealth LLC Has $534,000 Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Journey Strategic Wealth LLC cut its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107,178.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 75,921,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,156,076,000 after buying an additional 75,850,258 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,648,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,406,000 after buying an additional 823,118 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,582,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,202,000 after buying an additional 199,430 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,658,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,778,000 after buying an additional 96,600 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,215,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,960,000 after buying an additional 243,940 shares during the period. 47.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of DVY traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $113.75. The stock had a trading volume of 219,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,557. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $105.59 and a 1-year high of $126.89.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

